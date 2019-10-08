WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored in overtime to give the Dallas Stars their first victory of the season, 4-3 over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Seguin ended the Stars’ season-opening, three-game losing streak 43 seconds into overtime off a pass from linemate Alexander Radulov. Dallas avoided a four-game skid to open a season that would’ve matched a franchise worst.
Radulov scored in the third period and Nick Caamano had the first of his NHL career to help erase a 2-1 deficit. The Stars bounced back from Nicklas Backstrom’s tying goal with 30 seconds left in regulation.
Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced, and Roope Hintz scored his fourth goal in as many games. Washington’s Braden Holtby made 22 saves on 26 shots.
Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored less than five minutes into his season debut after being suspended the first three games for inappropriate conduct.