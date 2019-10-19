PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Corey Perry all scored to help the Dallas Stars snap a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Ben Bishop stopped 38 shots to help the slow-starting Stars improve to just 2-7-1. The Stars only took 16 shots against a listless Flyers team playing their first home game in 10 days.
The Stars took only one shot in the second period and added two goals in the third. Miro Heiskanen added an empty-netter.
Dallas made the most of its attempts for a rare dose of good news for a team trying to make the playoffs for the second straight season.
The Stars appeared well-positioned for a run at the division title and the top seed in the West. Instead, only Minnesota had scored fewer points in the Western Conference headed into Saturday night.
The Stars scored two straight goals in the first period to start the trend of fantastic goal-to-shot efficiency. Hintz scored his sixth of the season when he stuck the puck through defenseman Matt Niskanen’s skate. Lindell got his first of the season on a slapper from the circle.
Perry sealed it when he scored on a backhander in the third for the 3-1 lead. Perry is on a one-year contract after a buyout in Anaheim, where he played his first 14 years.
There was an old school hockey fight in the first period between Flyers winger Chris Stewart and Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. They were each hit with 5-minute major penalties.