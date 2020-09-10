EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime on a wrister from the middle of the right circle and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference final.
Radulov’s third career overtime goal was his second this postseason, and the only shot in the extra time.
Anton Khudobin had 38 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period.
Dallas was outshot 18-4 in the third period, but had the final chance in regulation with a 3-on-1 break. Benn’s wrister briefly shook up Robin Lehner, who was struck by the puck that went over the pad and hit him near his left knee as time expired.
Lehner, who had 20 saves in a game when he had a record postseason shutout streak ended, was back in net for overtime.
Vegas tied the game at 2 with 7:14 left in regulation on Alex Tuch’s goal that was challenged by the Stars, who felt there was interference.