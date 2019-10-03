DALLAS (AP) — Brett Ritchie scored on his first shift against his former team barely a minute into the game and the Boston Bruins opened defense of their Eastern Conference title with a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
Danton Heinen had a power-play goal in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 28 saves in a meeting of teams that lost Game 7s in the playoffs to Stanley Cup champion St. Louis last season _ the Stars in double overtime in the second round and the Bruins in the Cup finals.
Dallas’ goal came less than a minute after defenseman Roman Polak had to be taken off on a stretcher after going head-first into the boards when he tried to check Chris Wagner with 12:56 remaining in the second period.
Polak barely moved while face down on the ice before being rolled onto a board and lifted onto the stretcher during a delay that lasted almost 10 minutes. The Stars said he was being evaluated at a hospital.
Roope Hintz’s goal came 51 seconds later when the 22-year-old beat Rask stick side on a partial breakaway.