Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.