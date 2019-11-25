DALLAS (AP) — Alexander Radulov had two power-play goals, Esa Lindell scored once and helped kill four penalties, and the Dallas Stars tied a team record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
Radulov and Lindell staked Ben Bishop to a 2-0 lead in a dominant first period. Bishop made 26 saves for his sixth consecutive win.
Jason Dickinson scored in the second for the Stars, who have won seven in a row five times in a franchise history that dates back to 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars.
Shea Theodore and Paul Stastny had the goals for Vegas. Malcolm Subban stopped 25 shots.
Dallas scored twice in less than two minutes in the first period. On the power play at 11:42, Radulov tipped in a shot by John Klingberg from the blue line. At 13:25, Andrew Cogliano passed across ice to Lindell, who put a wrist shot between Subban and the left post. Tyler Seguin assisted on both goals.
Klingberg had three assists, giving him four in two games since coming off injured reserve.
The Stars outshot the Golden Knights 16-6 in the first.