Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media at the DPS headquarters on Jan. 27, in Weslaco, Texas. The false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and protecting future election results loom large over this year’s races for state attorneys general. Candidates who support Trump’s position are angling to unseat Democratic incumbents in political swing states – and in some cases, knock out moderate attorneys general in GOP primaries.