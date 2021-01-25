Gregg County now has a vaccination hub for the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services.
The state said Christus Good Shepherd Health System in Longview will be the hub, however, an announcement will be made at noon by Christus to explain what this means for the region.
Christus officials stressed no one will be able to go to the hospital and sign up for the shot. Details will be announced at noon, and officials said the process will be set up to help anyone who can use a computer or make a phone call.
The Longview News-Journal will have a full story soon and you can watch a live press conference on the Longview News-Journal Facebook page.
The process is being set up so there are not lines of people coming to check on getting the vaccine and potentially slow down the process for patient care or block entrances for ambulances, officials said.
The state website has 79 locations for the vaccine listed and some of the larger counties have five or six locations. In Smith County, there are two locations.
Today will be the announcement of the first one in Gregg County.