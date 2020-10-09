In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Houston resident Alice Torres sits inside her home, which had been damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Torres says she has not unpacked boxes of belongings in her living room because she is still waiting for help from a city program to finish repairs in her home. This week, the state of Texas took over the program over what it says is slow progress the program has made in repairing homes. Torres and other residents who have applied for assistance say they're worried the takeover could lead to more delays. (AP Photo/Juan A. Lozano)