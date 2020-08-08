FILE - In this Saturday, July 25, 2020, file photo, the words "I can't breathe" are flashed on a wall during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Ore. State legislatures across the U.S. are pushing an array of policing reforms after the demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd last spring, from banning chokeholds to making it easier to hold officers legally accountable for their actions. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)