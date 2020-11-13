PITTSBURGH (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus.
While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Friday he anticipates Roethlisberger to be cleared in time for what Tomlin described as an extended walk-through practice today.
Tomlin believes Williams will also be able to slide back into his starting role despite not participating in practice this week. Recently acquired Avery Williamson has filled in for Williams during the week, though Tomlin left little doubt as to who will get the majority of the snaps.