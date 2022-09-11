CINCINNATI — As quickly as things went south for the Steelers last time they drove south to Cincinnati, they turned the tables and turned back the clock, looking every bit like a dominant “Blitzburgh” defense in a 23-20 overtime win against the reigning AFC champions Sunday at newly named Paycor Stadium. And it certainly wasn’t dull.
Minkah Fitzpatrick’s pick-six less than three minutes into the game stunned quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals and was just the first of what would turn into four first-half turnovers, including three interceptions by the 2020 No. 1 pick. Burrow was getting hit, sacked, stripped and picked early and late by a crew of Steelers including Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Arthur Maulet and Fitzpatrick. The final tally was five turnovers, four interceptions and seven sacks.
Fitzpatrick also blocked an extra point that should’ve won it for the Bengals, but the snap-to-hold time was slowed because backup tight end Mitchell Wilcox had to step in as the emergency long-snapper after Clark Harris was lost to a bicep injury. Strong-legged Bengals kicker Evan McPherson also missed a 29-yard field goal in overtime after the snap was high.
Mitch Trubisky was far from spectacular with 194 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-38 passing, but he didn’t turn it over and managed the game well enough to let the defense do the heavy lifting. That figures to be the formula for this team in 2022.
The Steelers were embarrassed twice by the Bengals last year and had lost three straight in the series, but they showed up to the season opener with payback on their minds. A fast start didn’t lead to a runaway — and the Bengals blew several chances to put it away — yet the Steelers still moved to 1-0 with an early statement victory in the AFC North. It could be a Pyrrhic victory, though, if second-half injuries to Watt and Najee Harris are significant.
It was over when
Chris Boswell hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, a redemption shot for him after missing a 55-yarder off the left upright with 2:27 remaining.
Player of the game: Fitzpatrick. Beyond his tone-setting pick-six and game-saving block, he was all over the field, hitting hard and hitting often. The Steelers don’t want him to have to make so many tackles against the run again this year — they’d prefer their front-seven guys clean that up — but Fitzpatrick is firmly in do-it-all territory. He got back to his turnover-producing ways while still keeping a lid on it when Joe Mixon got to the second level. His play to track down Mixon on a long fourth-down run at the end of the first half resulted in a goal-line stand, with the Bengals setting for three instead of six.
Trending up
Highsmith. After an injury to his ribs stalled his participation in training camp and preseason games, Highsmith didn’t look rusty as he picked up three sacks, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss. If he can be that kind of complement to Watt all season, the defense should be able to get after quarterbacks consistently. Highsmith is already halfway to his 2021 sack total.
Trending down
Harris. It’s not that Harris played poorly — he did score the first offensive touchdown of the season with a 1-yard catch — but the offensive line continues to make life difficult for the second-year back. His final line was ugly and reminiscent of 2021: 10 carries for 23 yards