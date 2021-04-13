the ASSOCIATED PRESS
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed Tuesday as a drop in bond yields hurt bank stocks but helped big technology companies.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after briefly slipping into the red in the early going. The modest gain nudged the benchmark index to an all-time high. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the broad market index. The gains were tempered by a pullback in banks, industrial companies and other stocks.
Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots. Moderna, which also makes a COVID-19 vaccine, climbed 7.4%.
Worries about the potential loss of a vaccine option also pulled down companies that are counting on pandemic restrictions easing, though the losses eased by the end of the day. American Airlines slipped 1.5% and Delta Air Lines fell 1.1%.
The broader market has been mostly notching gains this month, reflecting cautious optimism among investors that the economy will strengthen and corporate profits will improve as the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines paves the way for more restrictions on businesses to be lifted. A pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t going to derail that, analysts said.
The market’s initial sell-off on the J&J news was “a bit of an overreaction,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.
The S&P 500 rose 13.60 points to 4,141.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, or 0.2%, to 33,677.27. The Nasdaq gained 146.10 points, or 1.1%, to 13,996.10. The divergence between the Dow and Nasdaq was largely due to the fact the Dow has more bank stocks and also includes Johnson & Johnson, while the Nasdaq is heavily weighted with technology companies.
Small company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 4.86 points, or 0.2%, to 2,228.92.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to to 1.62% from 1.67% the day before. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.2% and Wells Fargo lost 2.4%.
Traders in cryptocurrencies pushed up the price of Bitcoin above $63,000 for the first time Tuesday. It rose 5.3% to $63,179.98, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. The rally comes as cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet operator Coinbase is set to make its stock market debut Wednesday.