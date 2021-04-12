FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, in this Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, file photo. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as investors turn cautious following another record-setting run last week. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% in the early going Monday, April 12, 2021, and other major market indexes were also lower. Big banks will be in focus this week as several of them report their latest quarterly earnings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)