Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.