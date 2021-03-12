FILE — In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, people walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as another sharp rise in bond yields unsettled investors. Technology stocks were among the biggest losers in the early going Friday, March 121 pulling the Nasdaq down 1.5% while the broader S&P 500 index gave back 0.5%. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)