S. HILL 3, BECKVILLE 0: BECKVILLE - Carli Manasse led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and four blocks, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 6-3 on the season with a 25-6, 25-12, 25-21 sweep of Beckville.
Lesley Sanchez added eight kills, two digs and four aces, and Savannah Irwin chipped in with eight kills and two aces for the Lady Panthers. Jovi Spurlock finished with two digs, Caylee Lewis five kills, Alexa Johnson one kill, Abby Fisher 12 digs and three aces, Elizabeth Corbitt five kills and Tyhia Mack 33 assists, nine digs, three blocks and two kills.
The Lady Panthers will compete in the Lufkin Tournament this weekend.
P. GROVE 2, LONGVIEW 0: Pleasant Grove opened a tri-match with a 25-23, 25-21 win over host Longview on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
Triniti Jackson had 10 assists, seven kills, two aces and eight digs in the loss for Longview, which later defeated White Oak in the tri-match. Brianna Converse had six kills and five digs, DaNaucia Johnson four kills and five digs, Lailah Horton three kills and six assists, Auburn Sheppard four blocks and Fatima Traore seven digs.
W. OAK 2, P. GROVE 0: LONGVIEW - The White Oak Ladynecks defeated Pleasant Grove in the second game of a tri-match at Lobo Coliseum, 25-18, 25-23.
Alli Sims had 27 assists, four kills and four digs for White Oak. Karsyn Edwards chipped in with three digs and six receptions, Addison McClanahan seven kills and three receptions, Addison Clinkscales four kills, five receptions and five digs, Calee Carter seven kills, 10 receptions and six digs and Ludovica Polizzi four kills.
TATUM 3, CARTHAGE 2: TATUM - Four Lady Eagles recorded double digit kills, Camryn Milam and Taydem Barker combined for 40 assists and Tatum notched a 25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12 win over Carthage on Tuesday.
Milam had 22 assists and five digs, and Barker finished with 18 assists and 11 digs for Tatum.
Kamdyn Scott led with 16 kills, adding 15 digs, two blocks and two aces. Aundrea Bradley finished with 12 kills, Jayda Jones 11 kills and three digs and Kaysen Foster 10 kills, 17 digs and four aces.
Also contributing to the Tatum win were Gracie Pace with six digs, Karly Stroud with 23 digs and two kills, Taylor Jacobs with two digs and Alexandria Brown with five digs.
HARMONY 3, KILGORE 0: HARMONY - Gaby Hector dished out 25 assists, Rendi Seahorn dominated at the net with 15 kills and 11 blocks and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Kilgore 25-22, 25-19, 25-13.
Seahorn added four digs and three aces, and Hector came up with seven digs. Isabel Morris finished with five kills, Trista Tittle four kills, two digs and two aces, Maecy Toland two kills and two blocks, Addie Young five digs, Mally Davidson three digs and Lexi Aslin two digs.
SABINE 3, WASKOM 0: LIBERTY CITY - Keeley McCann dished out 14 assists, Cale Brown hammered home 11 kills and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-19 sweep over Waskom.
McCann also had four aces and four digs, and Brown finished with two aces, two blocks and four digs for Sabine. Addy Carney chipped in with four aces, Sarah Roberts nine assists, Carah Strait one dig, Caitlyn Stewart seven aces and two digs, Ella Roberts three aces, five kills and six digs, Camryn Tatum three kills, Carol Anquiano two kills, Gracie Parrot one dig, Landry Griffith two aces and two digs and Emily McBride four kills and two digs.
Sabine will compete in the Van Tournament this weekend.
L-KILDARE 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE - Linden-Kildare rallied for a 21-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-23 win over Union Grove on Tuesday.
Taylor Campbell finished with 10 points, three aces, seven kills, two blocks, five digs and seven receptions in the loss for Union Grove. Gracie Lawrence chipped in with 12 points, five aces, six digs and eight receptions, Karen Chavez six digs and 15 assists, Sarah Prince 10 points, eight kills and three blocks, Ava Wightman five kills, two blocks and four digs and Addi Smith seven points, five kills and eight digs.
HAWKINS 3, WINONA 0: WINONA - Skylar Murray led the way at the net with 10 kills, Taetum Smith filled the stat sheet with 15 assists, six digs and four aces and the Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 win over Winona.
Haylie Warrick finished with six kills for Hawkins. Londyn Wilson and Alana Gibson had three digs apiece, and Abby McQueen finished with five aces.
O. CITY 3, U. HILL 0: ORE CITY - Kayla Peckham finished with nine service points, four aces, six kills and four digs to lead the Ore City Lady Rebels past Union Hill in straight sets.
Aryana Jones added nine points, three aces and seven digs. Keylee Richardson finished with 11 points and four digs, Rennie Harris and Ar'Mani Jones three kills apiece, J'Lynn Watkins 15 assists, Watkins four digs and Jaycee Sewell five digs.
OVERTON 3, W. RUSK 2: NEW LONDON - The Overton Lady Mustangs rallied for an 18-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13 win over West Rusk.
Kayla Nobles finished with 27 kills, three blocks, 32 digs and four aces for Overton, now 7-2 on the year. Catherine Dennis added 15 kills, three blocks, 42 digs, two assists and three aces, Halle Mayfield six kills, 16 digs and five aces and Kaylee Stephens three digs, four aces and 48 assists.
ARP 3, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY - The Arp Lady Tigers swept past Big Sandy on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
Daphnie Blavier had six assists and five digs while going 15/15 on her serve in the loss for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson added five kills and six digs, Madi Hill seven digs, Ava Jenison one kill, Reggie Higginbotham two digs and two kills, Kenzie McCartney four digs and four assists, Ryleigh Allen a dig and three kills and Journie Plunkett a block and three kills. Plunkett was also 4/4 serving.
WEST RUSK: The Lady Raiders finished third in the Bronze B Division at the Tyler Tournament.
Alexa Gibson and Hannah Haffner had 11 aces apiece, and Carlie Buckner finished with 10. Buckner had 54 kills, Haffner and Kamyah Lacy 30 apiece and Irelind Hunt 24. Haffner finished with nine blocks and Hunt seven. Balla Mata dished out 157 assists. Gibson recorded 158 digs, Mata 84, Keke Murphy 79 and Buckner 64.
FARMERSVILLE 3, EDGEWOOD 0: EDGEWOOD - Edgewood dropped a 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 decision to Farmersville on Tuesday.
Kassidy Paul paced Edgewood with 12 kills in the loss.
B. HILL 3, EUSTACE 0: BULLARD - Brook Hill rolled to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of Eustace on Tuesday.
Mia Vrbova had two blocks, four digs and three kills for Brook Hill. Gracie Dawson added 17 digs, 10 kills and four aces, Julianna Mize 12 digs and seven kills, Cassidy Clark two blocks, five digs, three kills and 25 assists and Blair Brister 11 digs and five kills.