Glorieta Adventure Camp counselor Kole Linville, of Kentucky, trains on a zip line on May 21 in Glorieta, N.M. The 3,000-bed camp outside Santa Fe opened up at a third of its normal capacity under pandemic restrictions after being closed last year. Campers and staff will be kept in pods of 10 or less, wear masks outside their sleeping quarters, and eat outdoors to prevent outbreaks.