“I don’t really know what I’m doing with this yet,” Meryl Herring said Monday afternoon as she carefully rolled pieces of clay between her fingers to form another petal for a rosebud. “I’m just playing with it right now.”
The 15-year-old joined other students constructing small, clay treasure boxes in a ceramics class led by Foster Middle School Art instructor Natasha Raibon-Sheppard in the Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ ArtWorks Creative Learning Center.
Raibon-Sheppard said the students will learn about three different ceramics techniques during the class, which ends Thursday. They will, however, probably have to return later to pick up the finished products because of the time involved for their creations to dry and then to be fired in a kiln.
Herring says she will probably keep jewelry in the box she is making once it is completed.
The class begins the second week of summer art classes being offered by the museum. The classes cover a wide variety of media and subject matter for adults and children of various ages.
According to Crystal Taylor, membership and outreach coordinator, most of the classes are four-day events with new classes each week starting at $75.
“There are few that, because of extra materials involved, cost a little more but, I’d say 85% of our classes are $75.”
Lunches are also available for the early classes for an additional $5.
Taylor says class sizes range from 2 to 20 and are divided by age with 10 a.m. to noon classes for the younger children, 1 to 3 p.m. classes for those 10 and older and classes at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 15 and up.
“I’d say anyone 15 to 115,” Taylor said.
Executive director Tiffany Jehorek said the museum has classes all year, but most of those are for adults, so they have a concentrated two months of classes during the summer to focus on children.
“There’s always something new and different at LMFA — pretty much a new thing every week,” Jehorek said. “It might be pottery. It might be mixed media. Last week, it was paper quilling and stop-motion animation, and this week it’s ceramics and welding.”
For more information or to register for classes, visit lmfa.com or call (903) 753-8103.