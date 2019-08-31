LIVE SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, 1 p.m. FS1

IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, 2:30 p.m. NBC

NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, 3 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Southern 500, 5 p.m. NBCSN

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP: Gold Series Championships, 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. ABC

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

UCLA at Indiana, 7 p.m. BTN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee at Illinois, 1 p.m. BTN

GOLF

Omega European Masters, final round, 5 a.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, noon GOLF

PGA: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, 3 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Portland Classic, final round, 5:30 p.m. GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 11:30 a.m. FS2

MLB

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, noon TBS

Seattle at Texas, 2 p.m. FSSW

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3 p.m. MLB

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Wolves at Everton, 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m. FS1

Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 10:55 a.m. ESPN2

Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m. FS1

MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Seattle, 5:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Round of 16, 10 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open: Round of 16, 2 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Open: Round of 16, 6 p.m. ESPN2

X GAMES

Skate street, ski and snowboard big air, 8 a.m. ESPNEWS

Moto x, women’s snowboard, skateboard, 10:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

Women’s ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, 3 p.m. ESPNEWS

Ski big air, moto x, 6 p.m. ESPNEWS

WNBA

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m. NBA