The Flash, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, several Supermen and at least one Incredible Hulk made appearances Saturday morning on the streets of Longview.
The runners dressed as their favorite characters were among a throng of participants who were helping raising money for East Texas CASA in its 10th annual Superhero 5K and Fun Run, which started at the Longview Mall.
East Texas CASA board member and race coordinator Courtney Gill said about 200 people signed up to participate in the event, which offers both a 5K and a 1-mile run.
“Proceeds from this go to support East Texas CASA,” Gill said. “We have two major fundraisers each year, Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns and the Superhero 5K. Funds from these events support the programs we offer and the children we serve.”
The organization supports children in the foster care system through volunteers who serve as CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates. East Texas CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides trained volunteers in the form of the Court Appointed Special Advocates, who serve as a voice for abused or neglected children that have been removed from their homes.
Court Appointed Special Advocates help ensure their child is receiving physical and mental health care services. They also serve as advocates for the child’s educational needs, visit the child in his or her state-assigned placement to ensure the level of care, serve as advocates for the children in court, and remain paired with the child until the child is no longer in the state’s custody.
East Texas CASA, founded in 1992, serves children in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties by providing trained community volunteers for every child who was assigned to the program through the court.
To learn more about East Texas CASA, visit easttexascasa.org.