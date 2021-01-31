Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. (AP Photo/Thomas Johansson)