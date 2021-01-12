AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. estimates power will be restored by Wednesday night for all of its East Texas customers after Sunday's snowfall knocked out electricity.
SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing said about 4,400 customers remained in the dark as of about noon Tuesday.
“We’re running into wet saturated ground, so bucket trucks can't get to some rural areas immediately,” she said.
More than 400 tree and line personnel from SWEPCO, Public Service of Oklahoma and outside contract crews are working to restore service, Wissing said.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, about 9,000 SWEPCO customers remained without power in Texas and Louisiana, down from a peak of 60,400 on Sunday night.
Kilgore had the most customers without power in East Texas with 1,049 along with 444 in Longview, 86 in Carthage, 446 in Henderson and 70 in Marshall.
Wissing said the heavy, wet snow weighed down tree branches over power lines and the lines themselves, causing outages.
Estimates to have power restored are:
Longview customers by 8 p.m. Tuesday;
Marshall and Carthage customers by 10 p.m. Tuesday;
Henderson customers by noon Wednesday; and
Kilgore customers by 10 p.m. Wednesday.
