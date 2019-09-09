Spanish U.N peacekeepers patrol the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border Monday in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Monday that Israel's air force attacked a Palestinian base in the country's east near the border with Syria. Lebanese President Michel Aoun told the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, that the attacks violate a U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.