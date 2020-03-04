ANKARA — Two more Turkish soldiers were killed Wednesday in a Syrian government attack in Syria's northwest, the country's Defense Ministry said, as steady clashes between the two national armies continued to rack up casualties.
Turkey has sent thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there, but hasn't been able to stop a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive to retake Idlib province.
A Syrian opposition war monitor said nine Syrian soldiers were also killed in Turkish drone attacks in the area.
The Turkish Defense Ministry's statement said the latest Syrian attack on its troops also wounded six soldiers. It did not provide further details.
The assault came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to depart for Moscow, where he said he aims to broker a cease-fire in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Turkey and Russia are the two main power brokers in Syria and each supports rival sides in the nine-year conflict.