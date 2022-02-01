Zenaib Abdullahi’s mother Mariam, right, and father father Nadir Ali, give an interview to The Associated Press at their family home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 17. On a recent night in Kabul, a Taliban security guard at a checkpoint in Kabul opened fire on a car carrying Zenaib’s family home from a wedding, killing 25-year-old Zenaib. Taliban officials say the shooting was a mix-up. But Zeinab’s death highlights one dilemma facing Afghanistan’s new rulers as they move from waging an insurgency to governing.