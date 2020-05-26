Valedictorian Nolan Nail
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Aileen and Mark Nail
What organizations are you involved in? (Please list any leadership positions too): Band, Robotics, Cross Country, Baseball, Golf, Tennis, International Club, Art Club, Student Council, UIL Academics: Computer Science (State), Accounting, Current Events, Social Science
What are your plans after high school? I plan on joining the US Navy to become a Nuclear Propulsion Engineer.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mr. Trey Miller is my favorite teacher at Tatum High School. I’ve had him for the last three years and I have learned so much from him.
What is your favorite high school memory? Walking through the hallways with all my friends figuring out how we’re going to get through the school day.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment would be reaching the top rank in my graduating class.
Salutatorian Makayla Ceciel Martin
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Julie Hicks and Derrick Martin
What organizations are you involved in? (Please list any leadership positions too): Volleyball, Track, Cheerleader, Powerlifting, Student Council (Vice President)
What are your plans after high school? I plan on attending the University of North Texas to major in Business and minor in Psychology.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Barbara Puckett is my favorite teacher at Tatum High School because she is such a giving person. She believed in me when I doubted myself.
What is your favorite high school memory? Participating in Spring Fling my freshman year. It was a lot of fun.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school was being a Regional Champ for powerlifting in my first year or participating.