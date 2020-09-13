Kay Orzechowicz poses Sept. 2 for a portrait at her Griffith, Ind., home. After 35 years of teaching, Orzechowicz said COVID-19 “pushed her over the edge” to retire from northwest Indiana’s Griffith High School at the end of July. Turning 58 in October, Orzechowicz had hoped to keep teaching for a few more years before retiring from the classroom. But after the pandemic intensified in March, the English teacher said her concerns about holding out mounted.