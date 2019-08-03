LONDON — Putts are joining prayers at Britain’s Rochester Cathedral, where a mini-golf course has been installed inside the medieval house of worship.
The course runs along the central nave and features nine holes designed like bridges. It’s intended to teach young people about engineering and has spiritual overtones.
The Rev. Rachel Phillips, the cathedral’s Canon for Mission and Growth, said it’s hoped “visitors will reflect on the bridges that need to be built in their own lives and in our world today.”
Not everyone is thrilled with the addition to the cathedral 30 miles southeast of London, parts of which are almost 1,000 years old.
In Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph, religious commentator Tim Stanley called the golf course “an act of desecration” that was “making Christianity look ridiculous.”