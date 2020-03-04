KASTANIES — Greece countered accusations from Turkey on Wednesday that it was responsible for the death of a migrant, as its border authorities strove for a sixth day to keep thousands of migrants out by using tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons.
The border tensions followed last week's decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to declare the country's gateways to Greece open, in an apparent attempt to pressure Europe into offering Turkey more support in dealing with the fallout from the Syrian war to its south.
Turkish officials charged that Greek gunfire killed one migrant and wounded five others — a claim that Athens flatly rejected.
The office of Ekrem Canalp, governor for the Turkish border province of Edirne, said the death occurred on the Turkish side of the border close to the Kastanies — or Pazarkule in Turkish — crossing. An official at Edirne's Trakya University Hospital confirmed the death and injuries.