Art
Saturday
Historic Longview Farmers Market
Historic Longview Farmers Market, Cotton St. and High St., Longview.
7:30-11:30 a.m.
info@HistoricLongviewFarmersMarket.com, (903) 738-6373.
-----------------
Saturday
Harrison County Farmer's Market
Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall.
7 a.m.-12 p.m.
(903) 702-7777.
-----------------
Family
Saturday
"Life: A Cosmic Story" SFA Planetarium Saturday Show
Stephen F. Austin State University Cole STEM Building, 1720 Clark Blvd., Nacogdoches.
7-9:30 p.m.
4;6
Life: A Cosmic StoryLife: A Cosmic Story tells the 14-billion-year saga of how we came to be. It's a journey from the microscopic view inside a plant cell to the vastness of our universe populated by billions of galaxies swirling in space.Begin your journey by shrinking down to enter a single redwood leaf, and discover that all life on Earth shares a common ancestry. Then travel through time to witness key events since the Big Bang from the first stars to the formation of the solar system that set the stage for life. Along the way, you will see two scenarios for the dawn of life on early Earth, and discover how our planet has changed since those microscopic beginnings. Narrated by Academy Award winner Jodie Foster.Intended Audience: Children/Families, AdultsCost is $4 for Children, Seniors, Students, Faculty and Staff; $6 for Adults.
Angela Whittington, planetarium@sfasu.edu, (936) 468-3009.
-----------------
Saturday
"Life: A Cosmic Story" SFA Planetarium Saturday Show
Stephen F. Austin State University Cole STEM Building, 1720 Clark Blvd., Nacogdoches.
4:30-6 p.m.
4;6
-----------------
Saturday
"One World, One Sky" SFA Planetarium Saturday Matinee
Stephen F. Austin State University Cole STEM Building, 1720 Clark Blvd., Nacogdoches.
3-4 p.m.
3
One World, One Sky: Big Bird's AdventureDiscover the night sky with Big Bird, Elmo and their new friend from China, Hu Hu Zhu. Elmo and Big Bird live in the United States and Hu Hu Zhu lives far away in China, but they discovered that they still see the same stars at night! The word for star in Chinese is "xing xing" (pronounced sing sing). How many "xing xing" do you see in this sky?One World, One Sky is a brilliant spectacle of light and color as the furry friends watch the stars twinkle over Sesame Street. Children attending the show can interact as they watch, drawing constellations and counting the time it takes the sun to set. The show aims to nurture a child's natural sense of wonder about the night sky while forging cross-cultural connections, and bridging kids across nations through a common bond in learning about the sky together.Geared toward children ages 3-5, but open to all ages.Saturday 3 p.m. Matinee cost is $3 per person.
Angela Whittington, planetarium@sfasu.edu, (936) 468-3009.
-----------------
Recovery
Saturday
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recvoery, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview.
8 p.m.
(903) 234-5449.
-----------------
Saturday
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 704 Glencreset Lane, Longview.
8 p.m.
(903) 452-2294.
-----------------
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous, Yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, Longview.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church.
(800) 979-4191.
-----------------
Saturday
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 704 Glencreset Lane, Longview.
5:15-6:15 p.m.
(903) 452-2294.
-----------------
Saturday
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recvoery, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview.
12:15 p.m.
(903) 234-5449.
-----------------
Saturday
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 704 Glencreset Lane, Longview.
12:15 p.m.
(903) 452-2294.
-----------------
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous, Yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, Longview.
12-1 p.m.
Yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church.
(800) 979-4191.
-----------------