Cities, organizations and schools are changing plans due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in East Texas, including Longview ISD announcing Friday that the district would be closed through March 27.
We are gathering those changes here.
To get an event listed, email the name of the event, the date and whether it has been canceled or postponed to newsroom@news-journal.com. Please include a daytime phone number for verification purposes.
City of Longview
The city of Longview has canceled city-hosted events and municipal court dockets through the end of March. Those events are:
March 16 to 27 — All court dockets for Longview Municipal Court
March 20 — Grassroots at the Green
March 21 — Longview 150: Transportation Show
March 23 — District 6 Town Meeting
March 26 — 2020 Census Pep Rally
March 28 — 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Wag Walk
March 28 — Chautauqua Festival
Longview Parks and Recreation — Youth sports and league play is suspended through March; Greater Longview Soccer Association, Longview Boys Baseball Association, Longview Girls Softball Association and Spring Hill Dixie Youth have suspended games at least through March 21; youth tournaments are canceled for weekends of March 14 and 21.
Other Longview events
Longview Museum of Fine Arts — The 60th Student Invitational opening reception scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, possibly to be rescheduled for March 28.
Asbury House Child Enrichment Center — Starry Night Art Gala, scheduled for March 21, has been canceled
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity — The Critical Repair program will operate on a limited basis; interior protect are suspended; volunteer activities are suspended beginning March 16, and Homeowner College classroom instruction has been suspended
Greater Longview Soccer Association — all March 2020 games will be rescheduled during the original rain out dates of May 23-24 and 30-31.
ArtsView Children's Theatre — performance of Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp postponed
Longview Alzheimer's Support Group — will not meet this month
Angels Care Home Health — will not meet this month
Northeast Texas chapter, Native Plant Society of Texas — 25th anniversary celebration has been postponed
Christian Women's Connection luncheon — canceled
Women in Longview Day — scheduled for March 26 has been canceled
Longview Area Association of Realtors — LARR Style & Fashion Show and TREPAC Bags and Baubles Auction has been postponed
American Legion Post 232 — will not meet this month will meet in April
East Texas Alzheimer’s Hope & Help Hour — will not meet March 19 or April 16
East Texas Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn — Event scheduled for March 20 at Arabella Longview has been postponed
Woodland Hills Baptist Church — guest speaker Abby Johnson scheduled for March 28 has been moved to August or September
Gregg County
Gregg County Jail — all visitation has been suspended
Jury duty and jury trails — canceled through March 31. Read the statement here.
City of Henderson
The city of Henderson canceled all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Thursday, March 12.
That is to include events at the Henderson Civic Center, Henderson Fire Department Conference Room, Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms, Henderson Community Center and all park pavilions.
The city will continue City Council and city board meetings.
City of Tyler
The city of Tyler has canceled all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
That includes events at Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center and Liberty Hall.
Programs will also be suspended at Glass Recreation Center, Tyler Senior Center and the Tyler Public Library. The facilities will remain open, but programming will not be hosted for two weeks.
Schools
Longview ISD — All campuses and offices is closed through March 27. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30. Read the statement here.
Pine Tree ISD — Classes and all school events are canceled until March 30 due to the spread of the new coronavirus. Read the statement here.
Spring Hill ISD — District is closed through March 27. Find the statement. Read the statement here.
White Oak ISD — District is closed through March 27. All school events, UIL activities and trips will be suspended during that time. Read the statement here.
Hallsville ISD — Classes are canceled March 16 through 27. The district is working on a plan to distribute student meals during that time. Read the statement here.
St. Mary's Catholic School — Spring break has been extended to March 20.
Trinity School of Texas — School is closed March 16 to 20 for faculty and staff to prepare for remote teaching if the closure is extended. Read the statement here.
UT Tyler University Academy — Classes are scheduled to resume as normal.
Longview Christian School — Classes and extracurricular activities are canceled through March 22.
Gladewater ISD —District is closed March 16 to 27. All extracurricular events will also be closed during that time. Read the statement here.
Henderson ISD — Spring break is extended by five days for staff and six days for students. Teachers and staff should plan on returning to work on March 23; students will return to school on March 24.
Marshall ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday. All out-of-district trips involving students and/or staff are being reevaluated.
Colleges/universities
LeTourneau University — All in-person classes are canceled March 16 to 20. Online classes will go on as scheduled. All classes will be online March 23 to April 3. The campus will remain open. Students living in on-campus housing will be allowed to remain there, and food service will resume Monday after spring break.
University of Texas at Tyler and Longview University Center — Spring break is extended to March 20. Classes will be online March 23 to 27.
Trinity School of Texas — All campuses will be closed next week (March 16 to 20) for faculty and staff to prepare for future (remote) teaching in the event of an extended closure. Read the statement here.
Kilgore College — Spring break is extended through next week, March 16 to March 20. Afterward, classes will resume remotely through the end of the spring 2020 semester. Read the statement here.
Wiley College — All students were sent home. Activities scheduled to occur on campus have been canceled. Classes move to online instruction Monday, March 16.
East Texas Baptist University — All classes to be online March 20 through 26. Classes are expected to resume on campus on March 23. Campus activities are suspended.
Jarvis Christian College — Spring break has been extended. Students are not to return to campus until March 23. Homecoming activities are postponed or the week after spring break.
Tyler Junior College — Spring break is extended to March 20.
Stephen F. Austin State University — Students are asked to remain off campus until in-person classes resume on April 6. Classes resume March 18 only online. On-campus events are canceled or postponed through April 5.