FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014, file photo, University of Washington President Michael Young looks over papers during a regular meeting of the Board of Regents of the school in Seattle. Young will be the next president at Texas A&M University. The Texas A&M Board of Regents announced Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, that the 65-year-old has been chosen for the head job in College Station, Texas. The University of Washington Board of Regents chose Young in April 2011 to replace Mark Emmert, who left the Seattle campus to take a job as president of the NCAA. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)