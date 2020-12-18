FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2005 file photo, Alfred Dewayne Brown, left, sits next to defense attorney Robert Morrow, right, during a hearing in Houston. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, that a state agency was wrong to deny compensation to Brown, who was wrongfully imprisoned — including nearly a decade on death row — for the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer. Brown was eligible for nearly $2 million in compensation under state law after a judge in May 2019 declared him innocent in the 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark. (Jessica Kourkounis/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)