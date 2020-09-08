ARLINGTON — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row.
Lynn (5-2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits. The right-hander had lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) — more than he had allowed combined his first seven starts.
Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo shot in the second. They went ahead 3-0 with two unearned runs in the fourth on second baseman Matt Thaiss’ two-out error.
Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Heaney had won his last two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus went deep.