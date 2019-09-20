AUSTIN — Texas coach Tom Herman sizes up Oklahoma State and realizes he has quite a Cowboy conundrum.
Try to stop national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard or focus on national touchdown receptions co-leader Tylan Wallace. Neither option leaves a shaky Longhorns defense in an enviable position.
“It’s a scene from ‘Armageddon,’ scariest environment imaginable,” Herman said. “You can’t sell your soul, I guess, to stop one.”
Texas will do anything it can to end a four-game losing streak in a Big 12 rivalry that has become a yoke on the Longhorns’ league title hopes. Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009, and the Cowboys have won seven of the last nine meetings. That includes five consecutive wins in Austin, a streak unmatched by any other rival in the history of Texas football.
Hubbard carried the ball only nine times against Texas last year, but Wallace shredded the Longhorns secondary with 222 yards and two touchdowns.
“I know he’s a preseason All-American for a reason,” Herman said. “They don’t give those distinctions to guys that are bums.”
For Texas, the start of the Big 12 schedule is a chance to wipe away the losing streak and a tough home loss to LSU. After starting the season in the top 10, Texas (2-1) needs to march through the Big 12 if it still hopes for a shot at the College Football Playoff.
For unranked and undefeated Oklahoma State (3-0), beat Texas again tonight and the Cowboys immediately become a Big 12 title threat.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy pointed to Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger , who gives Texas a combination of skill and swagger it hasn’t had since Colt McCoy. Ehlinger has 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions this season.