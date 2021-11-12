AUSTIN (AP) — Texas has yet to settle on a starting quarterback to play against Kansas and coach Steve Sarkisian still does not know if three of his top players will be available to try to end a four-game skid.
One thing he is certain of: He liked the passion in the expletive-laden rant assistant coach Bo Davis unleashed on the struggling Longhorns following last week’s loss at Iowa State. A video of the episode was posted online during the week.
“You could hear the passion in Bo’s voice. We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do and I think you could feel the passion and the want to get it done,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “I think Bo exemplifies that.”
Sarkisian said he wished the unidentified player who leaked the video hadn’t done it, but that it would be dealt with internally.
“The disturbing part is that (Davis) felt like he needed to say that, and then ultimately the video go out,” Sarkisian said.
The bigger immediate problem is avoiding the first five-game skid since 1956. Texas started the season ranked and was 4-1 in early October.
“There’s never been a great triumph without struggle,” Sarkisian said. “We’re in the midst of a struggle. To have a growth, sometimes you gotta have a little bit of conflict too. And we’ve had some conflict this week.”
After four straight bowl wins under his predecessor Tom Herman, Texas now must win two of its last three games just to get to the postseason. There was no talk of “struggle” when Sarkisian landed in Austin with a motto of “All Gas, No Brakes” that was going to turbocharge a program waiting to take off.
Sarkisian said he will decide Friday whether to stick with starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Kansas (1-8, 0-6) or return to Hudson Card, who started the first two games of the season and relieved Thompson against Iowa State. Texas had just 11 first down and 207 total yards against the Cyclones.
Star running back Bijan Robinson also was banged up against Iowa State and his top backup, Roschon Johnson, has struggled with turf toe the last few weeks. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the Longhorns’ best playmaker on defense, will also be a game-day decision.
Texas is still heavily favored to win. Kansas won its first game against South Dakota, then lost eight in a row. The Jayhawks nearly upset No. 4 Oklahoma at home, but the offense has been held to 10 points or less four times.
No. 4 Oklahoma back at No. 18 Baylor after big ‘19 comeback
WACO (AP) — There are always going to be certain games that stick out, and one of those for fourth-ranked Oklahoma is its last trip to Baylor.
Same for the 18th-ranked Bears, except for the wrong reasons.
The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 8 CFP) will play Saturday on the banks of the Brazos River for the first time since that prime-time matchup two years ago, when they fell behind 28-3 early in the second quarter before the biggest comeback in school history. They beat previously undefeated Baylor 34-31 that night, and then won the Big 12 championship game over the Bears in overtime three weeks later.
“That game in particular ... I think it did a lot,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “It was obviously a very meaningful game at the time, and yeah, so I think it kind of set that precedent for us that we’re never out of the fight. There’s a belief and an expectation that no matter how a game starts out that we can always make a run.”
After their open date, the Sooners now have three consecutive games against the teams closest to them in the Big 12 standings. They could secure a spot in the Big 12 title game as early as this weekend depending on other outcomes, but their November push is also about trying to get back into the College Football Playoff.
“I’ve heard it a lot about championship November, finishing this strong in this time of the month, this time of the season,” said Sooners running back Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee.
Baylor (7-2, 4-2, No. 13 CFP) still has a chance to make the Big 12 title game for the second time in three seasons. But the Bears are coming off a disappointing loss at struggling TCU. They earlier lost at No. 10 Oklahoma State and beat Iowa State, the other two teams Oklahoma still has to play in the regular season.
“For us, a big motivation has been handling adversity with optimism,” Baylor tight end Ben Sims said. “It’s just another week and we want to win every week. But I guess you can say some guys get more fired up for this week (for Oklahoma) than other weeks.”
No. 10 Oklahoma St takes dominant defense into TCU matchup
Oklahoma State is playing some of the best defense in program history.
The 10th-ranked Cowboys are coming off dominant wins of 55-3 over Kansas and 24-3 over West Virginia the past two weeks. Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) held Kansas to 143 yards, then held West Virginia to 133, the fewest yards it has allowed since 2000. The Cowboys have held consecutive opponents to three or fewer points for the first time since 1934.
TCU interim coach Jerry Kill knows what his Horned Frogs are up against on Saturday.
“They don’t make mistakes,” he said. “They’re assignment-sound, they play hard, relentless. They’re great tacklers. They tackle very, very well. They tackle and strip as good as any football team I’ve seen in a long time.”
Oklahoma State has improved to third nationally in total defense, fourth in rushing defense and ninth in scoring defense. The success has pushed the Cowboys into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said his team has kept things in perspective.
“I feel that we’ve got enough maturity and leadership from our guys to stay focused and practice hard and continue the things that have got us to this point,” he said. “It’s really been that simple for us up to this point.”
The key to Oklahoma State’s defense is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. He was named the 2021 Associated Press Big 12 Defensive Player of the first half of the season. He is a Butkus Award semifinalist who leads the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.7) and has 8.5 tackles for loss.
Oklahoma State will face a TCU squad (4-5, 2-4) that thrived last week in its first game without longtime coach Gary Patterson. Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start and helped the Horned Frogs beat then-No. 14 Baylor 30-28 last Saturday.
Morris played because regular starter Max Duggan has a broken bone in his foot. Kill seemed uncertain how much he’d play each quarterback Saturday because Morris was “banged up.” He said Duggan will suit up and “may play some.”
Either way, Gundy expects to see Morris and said he left an impression on the Cowboys.
“He played really well and they played very inspired football in the last game, very inspired,” Gundy said. “That should help our players in preparation for them when they watch how well they played on tape last Saturday.”
Coaching chatter
overshadows Iowa State’s trip to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK (AP) — Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is getting asked about other jobs in the Big 12, and interim coach Sonny Cumbie is finishing the season for Texas Tech with that opening now filled by somebody else.
It might be easy to forget the Cyclones still have a shot at a second consecutive trip to the conference title game in December in what has been a disappointing year for a preseason top 10 team.
With wins in the final three regular-season games — starting Saturday at Texas Tech — and some help, the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) would be headed back to Texas, probably to face No. 4 Oklahoma if they can beat the Sooners next week.
Iowa State, coming off a convincing victory over the Texas Longhorns, has to avoid the letdown that followed an uplifting victory over Oklahoma State, undefeated and ranked eighth at the time. West Virginia knocked off the Cyclones a week later.
“This team has earned the right to go play their best football in the month of November,” said Campbell, who was asked about his interest in the other Big 12 opening at TCU during the week. “So can you stay the course? I think a lot of that’s more mental than physical, but I think we’ll find out a lot about who we are and what we are by how we have the opportunity to manage these last 21 days.”
The Red Raiders (5-4, 2-4) have a different mental challenge. They’re playing four days after Joey McGuire was introduced as the permanent replacement for Matt Wells, who was fired last month in the middle of his third season.
All the talk is about the future, not about a team that for almost a month has been one victory from bowl eligibility, which would be Texas Tech’s first postseason bid since 2017.
“I want us to pour into these players as much as we can these last four weeks,” said Cumbie, who will stay through the bowl game if the Red Raiders go to one. “At the end of the day, we still have to win and we need to win. That’s what I’ve been trying to express to these guys, too. We’re doing all this to give ourselves the best chance to win a football game.”