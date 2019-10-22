House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, is shown during the first day of the 86th Texas Legislative session on Jan. 8 in Austin. The Texas House Republican caucus has condemned Bonnen and Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows for secretly recorded comments asking a conservative group to target 10 GOP lawmakers in the 2020 primaries, calling a female lawmaker "vile" and saying President Donald Trump is "killing us" in pivotal state races.