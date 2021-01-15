FILE — In this Jan. 8, 2007 file photo, the Texas Capitol is shown in Austin, Texas. The Texas Capitol will reopen to the public in January after being closed for much of the year because of the pandemic, a decision that comes as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging to the highest levels since summer. The capitol will reopen Jan. 4 — roughly a week before the Texas Legislature reconvenes for the first time since (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)