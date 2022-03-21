The Big 12 was 1-1 in the Lone Star State in the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Sunday.
In Austin, freshman Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points, Texas shut down Utah’s prolific 3-point shooting and the Longhorns earned another trip to the Sweet 16 with a 78-56 victory Sunday.
The Longhorns shot 71% in a blistering first half to open up a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter. Defensively, Texas smothered Utah shooters. The Utes made 15 3-pointers in a first-round win over Arkansas, but were just 6 of 20 from long range against Texas.
“Everybody’s got a plan coming out,” Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer said. “But at the end of the day, our pressure usually wears on you a little bit and I thought it did today.”
The No. 2 seed in the Spokane, Washington, regional, Texas (28-6) moves on to face the winner of the matchup Monday night between No. 3 seed LSU and No. 6 Ohio State. The Longhorns advanced to the regional final last season.
Kennady McQueen led No. 7 Utah ( 21-12) with 18 points.
Moore has emerged as one of breakout players of the tournament’s first two rounds. Hampered in part by an ankle injury during the regular season, she hadn’t scored more than 12 points until the NCAA Tournament.
Texas and the NCAA Tournament are saying farewell to the Longhorns’ home court at the Frank Erwin Center, also known as “The Drum.”
Sunday’s game was the last one at the 45-year-old building, which is being closed as Texas moves to new arena just a few blocks away. Texas has won eight consecutive tournament games at the Erwin Center and is 27-9 overall on their old home court. Their hadn’t lost an NCAA Tournament game at home since the first round in 2009.
In Waco, Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable are super-seniors at South Dakota who came back together for another season hoping for something special. They have something really sweet — and are still playing, even as a No. 10 seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Sjerven scored 16 points and Chloe Lamb added 15 and the Summit League champion Coyotes beat Baylor 61-47 on the No. 2 seed’s home court Sunday, and are going to the Sweet 16 for the first time.
South Dakota was the second No. 10 seed to beat a No. 2 seed on Sunday, after Creighton won 64-62 at Iowa earlier in the day. They were the eighth double-digit seed to win a game on the opening weekend of the women’s tournament this year, matching a record.
Queen Egbo had 13 points while two-time AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith matched her season low with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting for the Bears (28-7) while being constantly surrounded by defenders.
Baylor saw the end of its streak of 12 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances, while Summit League player of the year Lamb and top defensive player Sjerven and the Coyotes instead head to Wichita instead next weekend.
Baylor had won 66 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents since UConn won in the Ferrell Center on Jan. 13, 2014.