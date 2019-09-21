■ Baylor 21, Rice 13: HOUSTON — Charlie Brewer threw for 303 yards and a touchdown, Denzel Mims caught six passes for 102 yards and Baylor held on to beat Rice on Saturday.
Brewer threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chris Platt with five minutes left in the second quarter, and ran for a 25-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half as the Bears (3-0) built a 21-3 halftime lead. Brewer finished 20 of 27 and rushed 12 times for 58 yards.
Platt finished with 85 yards with the touchdown on five catches. Josh Fleeks put Baylor on the board with three minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor outgained Rice 427-242.
Wiley Green finished 13-of-23 passing for 128 yards in his return after missing last week with a neck injury. Tom Stewart was 5 of 8 for 50 yards and rushed for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter to pull Rice within eight. Brad Rozner caught seven passes for 100 yards for the Owls (0-4).
The Owls had the ball and a chance to tie with three minutes left in the game, but two sacks ended the drive. The Bears iced the game with a 13-yard pass from Brewer to Mims with a minute left for a first down.
■ Nicholls 48, Stephen F. Austin 30: NACOGDOCHES — Julien Gums rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns and Chase Fourcade threw a TD pass and ran for two scores as Nicholls cruised past Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference opener.
Stephen F. Austin took a 7-0 lead on Trae Self’s 21-yard run, but Gums answered with a 21-yard scoring run of his own to knot the score at 7 at the end of the first quarter.
Fourcade put the Colonels (2-1, 1-0) up 14-7 just 48 seconds into the second quarter on a 14-yard TD toss to Stefano Guarisco. The Lumberjacks (0-4, 0-1) pulled within a point on two Storm Ruiz field goals before Jeremy Rounds scored on a 4-yard run for a 21-13 Nicholls lead. Again Stephen F. Austin got within a point after Self connected with Xavier Gipson for a 47-yard scoring strike, but Gums answered again with a 9-yard TD run to extend the Colonels’ lead to 28-20. Ruiz’s third field goal got the Lumberjacks within 28-23 at halftime.
Fourcade’s 19-yard TD run was the only score in the third quarter and gave Nicholls a 35-23 advantage. Self found Allen Arclies III open for a 10-yard TD to cut the Lumberjacks’ deficit to five, but Fourcade and Gums had TD runs in the final 3:29 to put the game out of reach.
■ North Texas 45, UTSA 3: DENTON — Tre Siggers ran for two touchdowns and Mason Fine fired two touchdown passes as North Texas rode a 17-point second quarter to a convincing 45-3 win over Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA opener.
North Texas bounced back from a tough, 23-17 road loss at Cal to even its record at 2-2.
Fine, who is now 3-1 against the Roadrunners in his career, hit DeAndre Torrey with a 9-yard pass and found Jyaire Shorter from 20 yards out, both in the third quarter, to push the Mean Green lead to 38-3.
Siggers finished with 14 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Torrey ran 13 yards for a score to go with his three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Fine finished 15 of 22 for 195 yards and two scores.
The Roadrunners (1-3, 0-1) got their lone score just before halftime on a 25-yard field goal by Hunter Duplessis.
Lowell Narcisse was 16 of 36 for 124 yards for UTSA but was picked off twice. Narcisse carried 15 times for 98 yards.
■ Central Arkansas 31, Abilene Christian 30: CONWAY, Ark. — Carlos Blackman scored two touchdowns, including a 3-yard run to give Central Arkansas its first lead with 1:30 to play, and the Bears beat Abilene Christian.
Blackman finished with eight carries for 16 yards and added a career-high 12 receptions for 82 yards and a TD. The senior running back came into the game with 35 career catches.
Breylin Smith was 36-of-53 passing for 367 yards and Lujuan Winningham had 119 yards receiving and a score on six receptions for Central Arkansas (3-0).
Smith hit Blackman for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and BeSean McCoy ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 17-all. Blair Zepeda — whose 42-yard field goal in the second quarter was the first of his career — hit a 51-yarder fewer than 90 seconds later and Luke Anthony’s 20-yard TD pass to Tyrese White gave ACU (1-2) a 27-17 lead with 11:07 remaining. Smith hit Winningham for a 20-yard score 58 seconds later and Zepeda added a 33-yard field goal to make it 30-24 with 5:28. Blackman’s go-ahead TD run capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive.