■ ARKANSAS 69, TEXAS A&M 59: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had four players in double figures as the Razorbacks opened Southeastern Conference play Saturday night much the same way they handled nonconference competition — with a victory.
Arkansas (12-1) forced Texas A&M into 11 second-half turnovers, including four in a four-minute stretch late in the period, and dispatched the Aggies, 69-59.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from reigning Co-SEC Player of the Week Isaiah Joe gave the Razorbacks their biggest lead of the game, 10, with 3:52 left. Joe shot 6 of 14 from the field (5 of 12 from 3-point range) and chipped in 17 points, tied with teammate Mason Jones for the team high.
Texas A&M (6-6), the worst field-goal and 3-point shooting team in the SEC entering the contest, had offensive issues all game. Despite shooting 47 percent from the floor, the Aggies made just 31 percent (5 of 16) of their 3-pointers and got most of their buckets on the inside. Arkansas countered with 17 points off A&M turnovers and shot 10 of 29 from beyond the arc.
Josh Nebo had a double-double for Texas A&M, scoring 10 points and collecting 13 rebounds..
■ STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 87, NEW ORLEANS 68: NEW ORLEANS — Kevon Harris scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Stephen F. Austin rolled to an 87-68 victory over New Orleans.
Harris knocked down 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point tries, for the front-running Lumberjacks (13-2, 4-0 Southland Conference). He added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roti Ware and reserve Cameron Johnson both scored 14 as SFA shot 57% from the floor and 50% from distance (7 of 14). John Comeaux and Gavin Kensmil scored 14 and 12, respectively.
Bryson Robinson topped the Privateers (4-10, 0-4) with a season-high 28 points. Robinson sank 8 of 15 shots, 4 of 8 from distance, and made 11 of 12 free throws. Jahmel Myers added 10 points.
■ NORTH TEXAS 67, MARSHALL 64: HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson scored 15 points apiece and North Texas held on to defeat Marshall.
The Thundering Herd missed a potential game-tying free throw with 1:37 left and then missed four shots in the final minute before Hamlet’s two free throws with four seconds to go. A turnover took away their final opportunity to tie the game.
A dunk by Andrew Taylor pulled Marshall within 65-63 with 2:16 to play. On the next possession, Taylor was followed but he only made the first of two free throws.
After a North Texas miss, Jarrod West had two 3-point attempts, the first blocked by D.J. Draper. A North Texas turnover was followed by a missed layup. Then thee Thundering Herd missed a pair of free throws. Another Marshall shot was blocked but Deng Geu but the turnover followed.