■ SMU 37, Tulane 20: DALLAS — Shane Buechele passed for three touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for two scores, and SMU closed the regular season with a 37-20 win over Tulane on Saturday night.
Buechele threw a 26-yard TD pass to James Proche with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter and Jones ran for a 25-yard TD less than three minutes later, giving the Mustangs (10-2, 6-2 American) a 34-17 lead.
Tulane (6-6, 3-5) and SMU traded field goals in the final five minutes.
Buechele was 15 of 27 for 180 yards with an interception. He had TD passes of 30 yards to Myron Gailliard and 8 yards to Kylen Granson to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jones ran 18 times for 125 yards. His first TD run made it 21-7 with 2:32 left in the first half.
Justin McMillan completed 22 of 37 passes for 242 yards for the Green Wave.
■ Rice 30, UTEP 16: EL PASO — Aston Walter ran for a touchdown and a career-best 149 yards, and Rice beat UTEP in the season finale for both teams.
Rice (3-9, 3-5 Conference USA) has won its last three games. UTEP (1-11, 0-8), which beat the Owls 34-26 last season, was shut out in the second half for its 11th consecutive loss.
Walter had 16 carries that included a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a career-matching 64-yard run late in the game. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, the most for the Owls since Charles Ross had seven in 2013. Walter also surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing.
Tom Stewart tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter for Rice. JoVoni Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.
■ UAB 26, North Texas 21: DENTON — TD Marshall returned an interception 76 yards for a third-quarter touchdown that lifted UAB to a 26-21 win that cemented a second straight Conference USA West Division title for the Blazers.
UAB came into the game needing a win and have Florida Atlantic beat Southern Mississippi to claim the title. FAU won their game, 34-17. The Blazers now face the Owls December 7 in Boca Raton, Florida for the C-USA title.
Mason Fine threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive that put the Mean Green in front, 21-20 with 6:24 left.
Fine finished 22 of 34 for 268 yards passing for North Texas but was picked off twice.
■ Louisiana Tech 41, UTSA 27: RUSTON, La. — J’Mar Smith passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Louisiana Tech closed the regular season with a 41-27 win over UTSA.
Kickoff was delayed 2 ½ hours due to lightning in the area. The Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2) finished the season tied with UAB in the Conference USA West Division standings. UAB beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker and will visit Florida Atlantic for the conference championship next Saturday.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good at 21-17 on Smith’s 39-yard TD pass to Isaiah Graham with 8:39 left in the second quarter. Bailey Hale kicked a 34-yard field goal before the half and James Jackson returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 31-17 with 7:08 left in the third.
Justin Henderson ran 20 times for 105 yards and Griffin Hebert caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech.
■ Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21: CONWAY, S.C. — CJ Marable rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina snapped a three-game skid with a 24-21 victory over Texas State in the season finale for both teams.
Marable topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season and finished the season with 1,085 yards on the ground to become the fourth Chanticleer to accomplish the feat.
Bryce Carpenter completed 10 of 11 passes for 114 yards a TD, while Fred Payton was 7 of 11 for 43 yards and a score. Isaiah Likely hauled in six passes for 107 yards.
Tyler Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 285 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Bobcats, who lost their final three games. Mason Hays had five catches for 117 yards, including a 64-yard scoring play.