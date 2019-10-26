■ McNeese 33, Stephen F. Austin 10: NACOGDOCHES — Cody Orgeron accounted for three touchdowns and McNeese pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 33-10 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.
Orgeron was 12-of-25 passing for 162 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cyron Sutton, who finished with five catches for 55 yards. Orgeron added 73 yards on the ground which included a 30-yard touchdown run.
Justin Pratt had 133 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run for McNeese (5-4, 3-3 Southland Conference).
Trae Self tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Josh McGowen in the first quarter for Stephen F. Austin (1-7, 1-4). Storm Ruiz kicked a 40-yard field goal that pulled the Lumberjacks to 13-10 at the end the third quarter before the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in the fourth.
Self finished 21-of-41 passing for 175 yards.
■ Kansas 37, Texas Tech 34: LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas Coleman fumbled on a blocked field goal return with two seconds to go and Liam Jones capitalized with a 32-yard field goal to give Kansas a 37-34 win over Texas Tech.
Nick McCann blocked Jones’ 40-yard attempt and the ball landed in the hands of Coleman, who ran to his left before attempting a lateral that did not touch another Tech player. Kansas regained possession and Jones sealed their first Big 12 win of the season.
Kansas (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) overcome an early three-possession deficit — and the ejection of team captain Bryce Tornedon for targeting.
■ ETBU 41, HOWARD PAYNE 35: MARSHALL — Despite getting a run for its money against Howard Payne on Saturday, ETBU’s football team came away with a 41-35 win on homecoming.
The Tigers now hold an overall record of 4-3 and an American Southwest Conference record of 3-2. The Yellow Jackets are now 2-5 overall and 1-5 against conference opponents.
The Tigers rushed for 281 yards and passed for 232 for a total of 513 yards offense. They picked up 25 first downs on the day. Brian Baca went 17-of28 for 232 yards and two touchdowns and tied a school record of 62 career passing touchdowns. Jeremiah Robertson led the rushing attack with 169 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Justin Ward had eight carries for 73 yards and one touchdown. Keshoyn Alexander had four carries for 45 yards and a score. Tariq Gray led the team in receptions with five catches for 55 yards and one touchdown. Robertson hauled in three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
■ Charlotte 39, North Texas 38: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Reynolds threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 victory over North Texas.
North Texas (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) was at the 50 with four seconds to play, but Mason Fine fumbled the ball on a sack from Markees Watts to end the game.
Reynolds threw three touchdown passes, was 24 of 32 for 336 yards passing, and had a touchdown run. Tucker had 10 catches for 140 yards.
Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass and finished with 100 yards receiving for Charlotte (3-5, 1-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Benny LeMay added 155 yards rushing, two touchdown runs and had a TD catch.
Fine threw five touchdown passes and was 26-of-38 passing for 394 yards to lead North Texas..
■ Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21: EL PASO — J’Mar Smith threw three touchdown passes, Justin Henderson ran for two scores and Louisiana Tech rolled to a 42-21 victory over UTEP to remain undefeated atop the Conference USA standings.
Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) has won seven straight games against UTEP (1-6, 0-4).
Smith was 29-of-35 passing for 338 yards that included scoring throws to three receivers.
Henderson’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a 91-yard drive to end the first half with the Bulldogs leading 28-7, and his 1-yard run late in the third quarter stretched the lead to 42-7. Henderson finished with 65 yards rushing on 17 carries and had six catches for 73 yards.
Treyvon Hughes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for UTEP that tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter. Kai Locksley had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing in the fourth quarter for the Miners.
■ Arkansas State 38, Texas State 14: JONESBORO, Ark. — Marcel Murray ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help Arkansas State beat Texas State.
Omar Bayless had seven catches for 77 yards and two TDs for the Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), who outscored the Bobcats 21-0 in the second half.
Murray ran for both of his touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring from 13 and 16 yards. Layne Hatcher’s 2-yard TD pass to Bayless capped the scoring with 9:48 left in the game.
Hatcher was 18 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Jones ran 13 times for 63 yards and a score.
■ Abilene Christian 37, Nicholls 31, OT: THIBODAUX, La. — Tracy James crashed in for the winning score as Abilene Christian won its second overtime game this season, slipping past Nicholls.
Nicholls had possession first in the extra period but Jairan Parker stripped Kendall Bussey of the ball and Brandon Richmond pounced on it on the second play of OT. Abilene Christian (5-4, 4-3 Southland Conference) moved to the 5 in four plays and James took it in for the win.