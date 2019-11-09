■ Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 24: NACOGDOCHES — Xavier Gipson caught four passes for 132 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 31-24 on Saturday night.
Cam Arnold connected with Gipson in stride on a go route for a 70-yard TD pass that made it 28-21 for the Lumberjacks (2-8, 2-5 Southland) with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter.
Storm Ruiz kicked a 38-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-21. Carson Mohr answered with a 32-yard field goal for the Cardinals (5-5, 4-4) with 5:19 left in the game.
Stephen F. Austin took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Thomas Hutchings scored on a 2-yard run and Arnold took a 20-yard keeper into the end zone.
Incarnate Word scored all three of its touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 21-14 at half. Hutchings scored on a 21-yard run to tie it at 21 early in the third quarter.
Jon Copeland completed 35 of 62 passes for 349 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Cardinals.
■ Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ta’Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each had two short scoring runs, Jett Duffey moved Texas Tech’s offense at will in the first half and the Red Raiders used a fast start to beat West Virginia, handing the Mountaineers their fifth straight loss.
Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) broke a three-game losing streak and now has a bowl bid to fight for with three games left.
West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) fell into a last-place tie with idle Kansas.
Texas Tech scored touchdowns on its first five drives and led 35-10 at halftime. Duffey accounted for 281 of Texas Tech’s 337 first-half yards. He took advantage of a decimated secondary with four first-half passes of 20 yards or longer, including an 81-yard scoring toss to a wide-open Dalton Rigdon.
Duffey finished 24 of 34 for 354 yards.
■ Louisiana Tech 52, North Texas 17: RUSTON, La. — J’Mar Smith passed for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and Louisiana Tech stay undefeated in Conference USA play with a 52-17 rout of North Texas.
L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Jason Bean’s pass and returned it 68 yards to give the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) a 45-3 lead with 9:40 left in the game. The Mean Green (4-6, 3-3) scored touchdowns on their final two possessions.
Louisiana Tech had 264 yards rushing and five TD runs. Justin Henderson led the way with 15 carries for 58 yards and two TDs. Israel Tucker, Jawaun Johnson and Smoke Harris each added a TD run for the Bulldogs.
Adrian Hardy caught nine passes for 104 yards and Isaiah Graham caught an 80-yard TD pass from Smith late in the third quarter.
Austin Aune, Mason Fine and Bean combined for 265 yards passing for North Texas.
■ HARDIN-SIMMONS 45, ETBU 0: ABILENE — Unable to score in the red zone early, the ETBU football fell to No. 16 Hardin-Simmons University, 45-0, in American Southwest Conference play. The loss drops the Tigers to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the ASC.
Brian Baca went 18-of-34 for 169 yards passing. Jalen Blanton had five receptions for 46 yards, which led all ETBU receivers while Davion Carter caught a team-high 52 yards on three receptions. Justin Ward carried the ball 20 times for 64 yards. KJ Kelley (17 tackles) and Justice Henson (10 tackles) both reached double-digits in tackles while Sirbatian Charles recorded an interception.
ETBU will have one final game this season on the road in Pineville, La. next Saturday against Louisiana College playing for “The Claw.” Kickoff is set for noon.
FROM WIRE REPORTS