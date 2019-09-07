■ TARLETON 37, SFA 26: NACOGDOCHES — Tarleton strung together several big plays in handing the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks a loss in their home opener Saturday night.
The Division II Texans compiled 210 yards on three scoring plays in the first half and then turned to the defense in the second half in turning back the Lumberjacks 37-26 at Homer Bryce Stadium.
Making its season debut, Tarleton finished with 667 yards offense, including 179 yards rushing by Daniel McCants and 372 yards passing and two touchdowns by quarterback Ben Holmes.
McCants had scoring runs of 48 yards and 99 yards in the opening half.
Tarleton receiver J.F. Thomas had seven receptions for 193 yards, including a 63-yard reception late in the first half that gave the Texans a 21-20 lead at intermission.
Tarleton is coached by Todd Whitten, a former Lumberjack quarterback who also was head coach at Sam Houston.
SFA was paced by tailback Da’Leon Ward’s 149 yards rushing. Quarterback Trae Self threw for 213 yards and one score. The sophomore was held to just 13 completions and was sacked three times.
SFA managed a respectable 414 yards offense, but failed to convert in key situations. Senior kicker Storm Ruiz kicked four field goals, two in each half.
SFA was held to field goals of 29 yards and 32 yards by Ruiz in the second half.
Tarleton led 21-20 after an entertaining first half that included 639 yards offense between the two teams — 386 by the visiting Texans.
Tarleton scored first, then SFA scored, Tarleton scored again, before SFA reeled off three straight scores to lead 20-14.
The Texans responded to that SFA spree with a shocker, a 63-yard pass from Holmes to Thomas, who made a catch while being tightly guarded before completing the play with about a 25-yard run to the end zone with 24 seconds left in the half.
That was just one of several big plays by the Texans.
They opened the game with a two-play scoring drive, the cappper being a 48-yard scoring sprint by McCants.
Later, McCants topped the first score by plenty, breaking through a wave of defenders and racing 99 yards for a score that gave the Texans a 14-7 edge.
■ Texas Tech 38, UTEP 3: LUBBOCK — Alan Bowman threw three touchdown passes, two to T.J. Vasher, and Texas Tech rode another strong defensive performance under new coach Matt Wells to a 38-3 victory over UTEP.
The Red Raiders (2-0) cruised despite a sluggish start from the offense a week after Bowman had the most yards passing in the nation. The sophomore was 30 of 45 with an interception for 260 yards after throwing for 436 yards in a 45-10 win over FCS team Montana State in Wells’ debut.
Texas Tech allowed just 131 yards total offense for the Miners (1-1), the fewest the Red Raiders have given up since setting the school record by limiting Northwestern State of the FCS to 84 yards in the 2012 opener. It was Texas Tech’s eighth straight win against UTEP, going back to 1963.
■ SMU 49, North Texas 27: DALLAS — Shane Buechele threw three touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for three scores and SMU was never threatened in its 49-27 home-opening win over North Texas.
The Mustangs (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter when Buechele threw a 5-yarder to Reggie Roberson Jr., Jones had a 24-yard run and Ke’Mon Freeman added a 2-yard touchdown run.
Jones carried the ball 16 times and gained 127 yards and the Mustangs overall ran for 211 yards. James Proche had 115 yards receiving on seven receptions for a score, and Roberson had 94 yards receiving on six receptions and two touchdowns. Buechele was 21 of 31 for 292 yards and completed passes to eight different receivers.
Tre Siggers led North Texas (1-1) with 164 yards rushing on 18 carries (9.1 average) and the Mean Green also amassed 211 yards on the ground.
The Mustangs now have won three of their last four home openers.
FROM WIRE REPORTS