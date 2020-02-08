■ TEXAS TECH 62, TEXAS 57: AUSTIN — Kyler Edwards hit the go-ahead basket, and teammate TJ Holyfield blocked three driving shots by Texas’ Matt Coleman in the final 27 seconds as Texas Tech defeated the Longhorns 62-57 Saturday afternoon.
Tech (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) erased a 16-point first-half deficit to win with Edwards scoring all 10 of his points in the second half with his big basket coming with 1:38 left. Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 18 points, 14 coming after the break. Davide Morretti made four free throws in the final 15 seconds.
Andrew Jones led Texas (14-9, 4-6) with 18 points with Coleman adding 17.
Tech, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, caught Texas midway through the second half with a 15-4 push. A three-point play by Edwards evened the score.
Texas took a 31-19 halftime lead thanks to a 14-0 run that began with 12 minutes left and lasted nearly six minutes.
■ SOUTH CAROLINA 74, TEXAS A&M 54: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 as South Carolina used a big first-half run to put away Texas A&M.
Couisnard and Lawson combined for six of the Gamecocks’ eight 3-pointers to win their fourth straight over the Aggies (11-11, 5-5 Southeastern Conference).
South Carolina (14-9, 6-4) has won six of its past eight league games after starting SEC play at 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks did it with a first-half charge where they went from trailing by nine points to up 41-23 at the half.
It was a strong bounce back for the Gamecocks, who had come off a disappointing loss to on the road last time out to Ole Miss, tied for 11th in the league.
Texas A&M missed 10 of its last 11 shots of the half to fall into the large hole it could not climb out of.
Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.
■ SFA 81, NEW ORLEANS 74: NACOGDOCHES — Kevon Harris had 23 points as all five starters scored in double figures and Stephen F. Austin won its eighth consecutive game with an 81-74 victory over New Orleans.
Harris knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Lumberjacks (21-3, 12-1 Southland Conference), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds. John Comeaux and Roti Ware both hit 5 of 8 shots and scored 13 apiece. Gavin Kensmil had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Nathan Bain scored 10 with seven assists.
Bryson Robinson hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace the Privateers (7-16, 3-10). Troy Green added 13 points. Jahmel Myers had nine rebounds.
The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 87-68 on Jan. 4.
■ TEMPLE 97, SMU 90: PHILADELPHIA — Quinton Rose scored 10 of his 25 points in overtime, including the first nine without a miss and Temple rallied past SMU.
With the game tied at 80 after regulation, Rose opened the extra period with a jump shot, then answered every SMU basket until canning a 3-pointer that put Temple ahead for keeps at 89-85 halfway through. The Mustangs went through a stretch of missing 6 of 7 from the field.
Still, Kendric Davis (23 points and 10 assists) converted a three-point play that brought SMU to 91-90 with 42 seconds left but Alani Moore II, Monty Scott, Nate Pierre-Louis and Rose were 6-of-8 at the line the rest of the way.
Scott finished with 22 points and six assists for Temple (12-11, 4-7 American Athletic Conference), Moore added 14 points and five assists. Jake Forrester scored 11 for the Owls, who shot 59% from the field (35-for-59) with a season-high 24 assists and 40 points off the bench.
■ NORTH TEXAS 71, UAB 64: BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Javion Hamlet posted 13 points as North Texas beat UAB.
Umoja Gibson had 13 points for North Texas (16-9, 10-2 Conference USA). Thomas Bell added 12 points. James Reese had 11 points.
Tavin Lovan had 17 points for the Blazers (14-11, 5-7). Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Makhtar Gueye had 11 points.
North Texas matches up against Charlotte at home on Thursday. UAB takes on Middle Tennessee at home on Wednesday.
■ COASTAL CAROLINA 89, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 75: CONWAY, S.C. — DeVante’ Jones had 20 points as Coastal Carolina handled Texas-Arlington.
The Chanticleers grabbed the lead for good just over a minute into the game and pushed it into double digits at multiple stages. UT Arlington got within six points with 5:29 left in the contest when Radshad Davis hit a 3 to make it 68-62. Tim Ceaser and Hosana Kitenge both scored at the basket to get the lead back to double digits for the rest of the way.
Jones shot 9 for 10 from the line and added nine rebounds and six assists. Garrick Green had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (13-12, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference), which ended a four-game home losing streak. Tommy Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kitenge had 14 points.
