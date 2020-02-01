■ TEXAS 72, IOWA STATE 68: AUSTIN — Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III’s two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight points of Texas’ 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3 by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left wing for the lead.
Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton then missed three shots — a layup and two put backs — before Kai Jones was fouled and made two free throws to extend the Texas lead.
After Iowa State was called for an illegal screen with 29 seconds left, Texas was able to play keep-away and drain another 12 seconds off the clock before Coleman was fouled and made his free throws to push the lead to five and seal the victory.
■ GEORGIA 63, TEXAS A&M 48: ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Edwards recorded a double-double with 29 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Georgia past Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak.
Edwards had eight points in a 15-6 run to open the second half, giving Georgia (12-9, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) its first double-digit lead. He added a breakaway power jam with less than three minutes remaining, stretching the lead to 59-42.
Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4) with 13 points. The Aggies’ streak of three straight SEC road wins was snapped.
■ STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 81, SAM HOUSTON STATE 76: HUNTSVILLE — Gavin Kensmil scored 17 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Sam Houston State.
Kevon Harris and Nathan Bain added 16 points each for the Lumberjacks.
Roti Ware had 11 points and six rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (19-3, 10-1 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game.
The game was tied at 36 at halftime, then Sam Houston State led through most of the second half until SFA tied it at 60 with 4:54 to go. Later, a 3-pointer by Charlie Daniels gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good, 66-63 with three minutes remaining. The 3-pointer began an 11-2 run that helped SFA hold on to first place, now two games ahead of Sam Houston State and idle Nicholls (8-3).
Kai Mitchell had 15 points for the Bearkats (15-7, 8-3), whose four-game win streak was broken. Zach Nutall added 11 points. Chad Bowie had 11 points.
■ SMU 82, TULANE 67: DALLAS — Tyson Jolly scored 20 points and sophomore Kendric Davis added a double-double to power SMU over Tulane.
Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. CJ White had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Isiaha Mike added 14 points, while reserve Feron Hunt pitched in with 11 points and seven boards.
Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7). K.J. Lawson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Teshaun Hightower scored 12 with four assists. Christion Thompson scored 11 for Tulane, which led 31-28 at halftime before being outscored 54-36 after intermission.
■ RICE 84, NORTH TEXAS 75: HOUSTON — Josh Parrish and Trey Murphy III scored 15 points apiece and Rice upset North Texas.
The Owls, who entered the game with one Conference USA victory, was 9 of 16 on 3-pointers and shot 64% to take a 44-33 halftime lead over the Mean Green, who shot 54.5%.
Rice protected the lead in the second half by making 6 of 12 behind the arc and shooting 59% while North Texas went 11 of 20 behind the arc but just 3 of 9 inside.
North Texas opened the second half red hot, making 11 of 17 shots, including 9 3-pointers, to take at 65-58 lead at the midpoint. However, in the last 8 1/2 minutes, Rice was 10 of 12 to regain control.
Robert Martin and Drew Peterson each added 13 points for the Owls (10-13, 2-8 Conference USA).
■ TEXAS-ARLINGTON 68, LOUISIANA-MONROE 54: ARLINGTON — Jabari Narcis scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Texas Arlington made half its field goals from beyond the 3-point arc and the Mavericks defeated Louisiana-Monroe.
Sam Griffin led UT Arlington with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers. Radshad Davis added 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting from distance as Texas-Arlington (10-13, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference) made 13 3-pointers out of 26 field goals — the most 3s this season against a Division I opponent.
Tyree White had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks (6-15, 2-10).
FROM WIRE REPORTS