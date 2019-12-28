■ STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 94, PAUL QUINN 62: NACOGDOCHES — David Kachelries came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Stephen F. Austin to a 94-62 win over Paul Quinn on Saturday.
Cameron Johnson had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (11-2), which won its fourth straight game. Kevon Harris added 14 points. Gavin Kensmil had 10 points for the hosts.
Mateo Eschelk had 20 points for the Tigers, who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Chris Scaife added 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Bruce Scott had 10 points.
Stephen F. Austin matches up against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Thursday.
■ NORTH TEXAS 102, TEXAS WESLEYAN 64: DENTON — Umoja Gibson had 19 points to lead five North Texas players in double figures as the Mean Green easily beat Texas Wesleyan.
Thomas Bell added 16 points for the Mean Green (6-7). James Reese chipped in 13 points, Zachary Simmons scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Deng Geu had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the first time this season North Texas scored at least 100 points.
North Texas put up 49 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Joe Cook-Green had 15 points for the Rams. Peyton Sallee added 11 points.
North Texas matches up against W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.
■ UTSA 99, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 64: SAN ANTONIO — Keaton Wallace had 30 points as UTSA rolled past Our Lady of the Lake.
Jhivvan Jackson had 20 points for UTSA (6-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Knox Hellums added 11 points. Luka Barisic had 10 points for the home team.
The 99 points were a season best for UTSA. Meanwhile, the Saints’ 28.7 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a UTSA opponent this season.
Michael Saladin had 15 points for the Saints. Marlon Williams added 13 points. Ruben Monzon had 12 points.
UTSA matches up against Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.
