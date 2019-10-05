■ Baylor 31, Kansas State 12: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Charlie Brewer threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and Baylor beat Kansas State 31-12 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
The Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had 426 yards of offense with only 23 minutes of possession against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), who have scored only two touchdowns in their last two games.
John Lovett had a pair of touchdown runs and Gerry Bohanon added another scoring run for Baylor. Tyquan Thornton had 92 yards receiving with a touchdown. Denzel Mims hauled in 83 yards on five catches and JaMycal Hasty had 87 yards rushing.
Skylar Thompson was 22-of-34 passing for 218 yards for Kansas State. James Gilbert led the Wildcats in rushing with 94 yards.
The Wildcats’ Blake Lynch kicked a 31-yard field goal with two minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor responded on the ensuing drive with a John Mayers 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 just 30 seconds into the second.
Brewer found Thornton wide open in the end zone for 29 yards, capping a 98-yard drive to give the Bears a 10-3 halftime advantage. It was the second straight game that Kansas State has scored just a field goal in the first half.
Lovett scored on a 13-yard run early in the second half that made it 17-3. The Wildcats were driving on the following possession but fumbled at the Bears 30 and thwarted any potential momentum.
Thompson threw his first interception of the season, and the Bears answered with a 63-yard drive, capped by Bohanon’s 4-yard touchdown run that made it 24-6 with 10 minutes to go.
With six minutes left, Thompson tossed a 5-yard TD to Dalton Schoen, but the 2-point conversion failed.
Lovett ran for a 46-yard touchdown two plays later.
■ Iowa State 49, TCU 24: AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and a pair of TDs and Iowa State overwhelmed TCU for its first Big 12 win of the season.
Purdy also ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1), who beat the Horned Frogs for just the third time in 11 tries.
TCU (3-2, 1-1), down 35-10 after three quarters, got a touchdown run from Darius Anderson and a 22-yard TD grab by Jalen Reagor to make it a 35-24 game with nine minutes left. But Purdy’s fourth TD of the day, a 9-yard run, put the Cyclones ahead by 18 with 6:27 left.
Purdy finished with at least 300 combined yards for the fourth straight game.
Eyioma Uwazurike’s 1-yard scoop and score on a fumble put the Cyclones ahead 14-3 early in the second quarter. Purdy then made it 21-3 on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar, and his 10-yard TD run put Iowa State up 28-3 early in the third quarter.
Freshman Max Duggan got TCU within 28-10 on a short TD pass to Reagor. Iowa State answered by going 75 yards in just five plays, and Johnnie Lang’s 3-yard touchdown run pushed the Cyclones back ahead by 25.
Duggan was 17 of 25 passing for 219 yards and two TDs for TCU. But Anderson ran for just 49 yards, snapping his streak of 100-yard games at three.
■ Sam Houston State 31, Stephen F. Austin 20: HOUSTON — Donovan Williams ran for two scores, Ty Brock threw a touchdown pass and Sam Houston State scored 17 fourth-quarter points to rally to beat Stephen F. Austin in a game that featured nine turnovers.
Trailing 20-17 after a pick-six by Eli Jones, Brock threw a 45-yard TD pass to Nathan Stewart for the go-ahead score with 6:28 left to play. Royce See recovered a fumble forced by Joseph Walker’s sack of Trae Self on the Lumberjacks’ next possession and Williams scored six plays later for the Bearkats’ insurance TD.
The Lumberjacks (1-5, 1-2 Southland) led 10-0 after Josh McGowen’s 2-yard TD run and Storm Ruiz’s 30-yard field goal.
Williams, 127 yards on 26 carries, scored on a 1-yard run and Noah Smith’s 32-yard TD pass to Ife Adeyi put the Bearkats (4-3, 3-0) up 14-10 at halftime.
The teams traded field goals before Jones’ pick-six gave the Lumberjacks the lead.
Brock was 24 of 42 for 256 yards and three interceptions for the Bearkats. Stewart had six catches for 134 yards. See had nine tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.
Self was 28 of 52 for 260 yards with three interceptions for the Lumberjacks, who also lost three fumbles.
■ EAST TEXAS BAPTIST 28, BELHAVEN 17: MARSHALL -- Belhaven gave East Texas Baptist a good fight Saturday but in the end, it was the Tigers who came away with a 28-17 win over the Blazers at Ornelas Stadium.
ETBU is now 2-2 overall and 2-1 in American Southwest Conference play. Belhaven currently holds an overall record of 1-4 and 1-3 against conference opponents.
ETBU quarterback Brian Baca went 16-of-26 for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Blanton had six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.
Davion Carter caught six passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.
■ Lamar 27, Abilene Christian 24: BEAUMONT — Jordan Hoy threw two touchdown passes and ran for the winning score as he rallied Lamar late to beat Abilene Christian, snapping a three-game skid.
Lamar trailed 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter when Bailey Giffen booted a 41-yard field goal to close to 24-20 with 9:30 to play. The ensuing on-side kick was recovered by the Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 Southland Conference) at the Wildcats 45. Hoy then marched his team into position and scored on a keeper for a 27-24 edge with 6:20 remaining after eating up most of the drive’s ground yardage himself.
Hoy finished with 338 yards passing for the Cardinals. He also led the ground attack, amassing 103 yards on 21 carries. Kirkland Banks had 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Sema’J Davis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-3).
■ Incarnate Word 38, Houston Baptist 36: HOUSTON — Jon Copeland threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word never trailed and held off Houston Baptist.
Carson Mohr’s 31-yard field with 2:37 left in the third quarter proved invaluable for Incarnate Word (3-2, 2-1 Southland) as it gave the Cardinals a 38-30 lead.
Bailey Zappe’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Gamar Girdy Brito with 3:14 left brought Houston Baptist within 38-36. Zappe threw incomplete to Ben Ratzlaff and the 2-point conversion attempt failed. Incarnate Word picked up three first downs on the ensuing drive and time expired for the Huskies (4-2, 1-1).
Copeland competed 33 of 44 passing attempts.